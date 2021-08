Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 18:46 Hits: 3

Six months after seizing power in a coup, Myanmar’s military leaders now appear to be moving to consolidate their rule, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Tuesday, in her latest briefing to journalists in New York.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097452