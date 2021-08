Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 15:14 Hits: 2

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed shock on Monday at the rapid escalation of grave violations against children in Afghanistan, following the deaths of 27 children in the country in the past 72 hours, and 136 who were injured.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097392