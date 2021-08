Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

With the war in Afghanistan now in “a new, deadlier, and more destructive phase”, the top UN official in the country appealed on Friday for the Security Council to act to avert a catastrophe.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097312