Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 11:39 Hits: 1

The situation for people who have been displaced due to an upsurge in fighting in Afghanistan following the resurgence of the Taliban is expected to continue to deteriorate, unless more is done to assist them, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1097222