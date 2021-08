Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 04:30 Hits: 3

On August 4th, 2020, a devastating blast in a warehouse destroyed much of the centre of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. Many neighbourhoods were destroyed, downtown Beirut looked like a war zone. Thousands were injured and some 200 people tragically lost their lives on that day and the days that followed. For many, their property and livelihoods were literally blown away.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/08/1096832