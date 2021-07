Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

The road to full integration for asylum-seekers in Bosnia and Herzegovina can be a long one, but UNHCR is providing support.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/610187fb4/asylum-seekers-cultivate-new-lives-bosnia-herzegovina.html