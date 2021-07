Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 21:10 Hits: 3

The global Formula E electric race series, a partner with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), has grown in popularity since it launched some seven years ago, attracting the attention of major car manufacturers, changing people’s perceptions of electric vehicles, and bringing the world one step closer to a sustainable transport future.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1096672