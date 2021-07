Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

To mark the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, UNHCR's Grandi calls on states to renew their commitment to its life-saving principles.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2021/7/61029aad4/refugee-convention-millions-pay-price.html