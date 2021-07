Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Although the international community is providing urgent assistance to Gaza in the wake of the most recent round of hostilities, a political solution is still needed to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, a senior UN official in the region said on Wednesday.

