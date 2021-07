Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

On the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, celebrated performer and Honorary Lifetime Goodwill Ambassador looks back at her 35-year role with the UN Refugee Agency.

