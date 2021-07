Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:31 Hits: 3

A culture of “safety, friends and food” at school has been replaced by “anxiety, violence, and teenage pregnancy”, with remote learning out of reach for millions, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1096502