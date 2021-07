Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is extremely worried about the fate of thousands of Eritrean refugees currently trapped in two refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as fighting between armed groups escalates...

