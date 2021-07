Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 15:13 Hits: 4

“The world urgently needs a clear and unambiguous commitment to the 1.5 degree goal of the Paris Agreement from all G20 nations”, António Guterres said on Sunday after the Group failed to agree on the wording of key climate change commitments during their recent Ministerial Meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1096372