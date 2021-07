Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

Kenya-based middle-distance runners from South Sudan currently in Tokyo with the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in first intake of trailblazing athletic scholarship scheme.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/60fc24624/three-refugee-athletes-gain-sports-scholarships-canada.html