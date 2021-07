Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

Furniture retailer IKEA offers promise of a new start for refugees in Croatia through internship programme under a partnership with UNHCR.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/60f94c454/internship-dream-true-refugee-ikea-store-croatia.html