Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Opening ceremony features refugee athletes marching out under the Olympic flag, showcasing the power of sport and sending a message of hope to 82 million displaced people worldwide.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/60faced14/refugee-athletes-stride-global-spotlight-tokyo-games-begin.html