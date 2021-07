Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Removed from the United States, asylum-seekers fear for their safety in northern Mexico and deadly violence if they return to their Central American homelands.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/60ec6ad54/expelled-asylum-seekers-crying-help-northern-mexico.html