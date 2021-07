Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 17:26 Hits: 3

The UN chief has welcomed a decision on Friday by the Security Council to extend the UN cross-border aid operation in northwest Syria for another 12 months, providing a lifeline for more than 3.4 million people in need, including some one million children.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095602