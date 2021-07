Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:46 Hits: 3

Action must be taken now to halt alarming attacks against children and abductions - including of students - in parts of West and Central Africa, the head of the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095402