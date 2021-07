Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 16:11 Hits: 2

The eruption of violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini in recent days is “deeply concerning”, amid reports that dozens of people have been killed or injured during protests calling for democratic reforms, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. In a statement later in the day, the UN chief called for "inclusive and meaningful dialogue", to end the violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095352