Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 21:19 Hits: 5

What began as a coup by the Myanmar military has ‘rapidly morphed’ into an all-out attack against the civilian population that has become increasingly widespread and systematic, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095392