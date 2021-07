Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 19:33 Hits: 0

Without an urgent injection of cash, billions globally are at risk of still being without lifesaving access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services by 2030, according to a new UN report published on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095202