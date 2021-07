Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 13:55 Hits: 8

The practice of shutting down internet and mobile phone access to stifle dissent has become “entrenched” and more sophisticated in a growing number of countries as governments seek to retain power, a top UN-appointed independent rights expert said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095142