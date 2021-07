Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:10

Despite “significant progress” in the fight against terrorism, the UN counter-terrorism chief warned on Wednesday that amidst new and more diverse threats, COVID-19 has triggered increased activity throughout many countries.

