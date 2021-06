Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021

The IKEA Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation have announced plans to launch a $1 billion fund to boost access to renewable energy in developing countries – one of the key commitments made during a series of virtual UN ministerial forums this week.

