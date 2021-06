Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 June 2021

Indigenous people living on the frontline of climate change could offer potentially ground-breaking insight into biodiversity protection and sustainability, but they urgently need help to withstand a growing number of threats to their way of life, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

