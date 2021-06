Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:33 Hits: 1

Small businesses which make up more than half of the global workforce were 2.5 times more likely to go under than larger firms in the first months of COVID-19, the International Trade Centre (ITC) said on Wednesday, warning that the impact of climate change could cause pandemic-scale disruption “every decade”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094582