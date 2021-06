Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:30 Hits: 0

A United Nations body is recommending that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be included on a list of world heritage in danger, according to a draft report issued on Monday, a move which has been heavily criticized by the Australian Government.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094512