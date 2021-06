Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:01 Hits: 0

Financial assistance to the world’s 83 weakest economies fell by 15 per cent in 2020, to $35 billion as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094412