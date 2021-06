Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

GOUDOUBO CAMP, Burkina Faso – I’m humbled to be in Burkina Faso, and by the extraordinary grace of the people I have met here. I am here to show my solidarity with the Burkinabe people, who continue to welcome...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60cf49c44/remarks-unhcr-special-envoy-ms-angelina-jolie-world-refugee-day.html