Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 18:20 Hits: 3

Everyone has a duty to help refugees rebuild their lives after a particularly difficult year for so many – that’s the message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to mark World Refugee Day on 20 June.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094332