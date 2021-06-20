The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sustainability solution or climate calamity? The dangers and promise of cryptocurrency technology

Sustainability solution or climate calamity? The dangers and promise of cryptocurrency technology The negative environmental impact of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has been widely covered in the press in recent weeks and months, and their volatility has also been flagged as a cause for concern. Nevertheless, the UN believes that blockchain, the technology lying behind these online currencies, could be of great benefit to those fighting the climate crisis, and help bring about a more sustainable global economy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094362

