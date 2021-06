Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 15:43 Hits: 1

The number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution, and human rights violations, rose last year to nearly 82.4 million people, a further four percent increase on top of the already record-high of 79.5 million, recorded at the end of 2019.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094292