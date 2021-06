Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Malian refugees living in Mauritania are applying and sharing techniques from back home to grow food and protect the environment.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/6/60c9dc964/refugees-locals-mauritania-exchange-strategies-adapting-climate-change.html