Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 18:53 Hits: 7

As Lebanon endures one of its worst financial and economic crises ever, the UN estimates that over the next eight months around $300 million is needed to provide vital aid to around 1.5 million Lebanese and 400,000 migrant workers living there.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094002