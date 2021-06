Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

Cooperating countries and the European Union, multilateral organizations, international agencies, development banks, the private sector and civil society made new commitments to humanitarian and development support, with contributions for US$110 million.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60c275104/joint-press-release-international-community-mobilizes-find-solutions-forced.html