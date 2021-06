Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 00:24 Hits: 5

For the first time in two decades, the number of children being put to work has risen – to 160 million worldwide, representing an increase of 8.4 million over four years – while millions of other are at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new UN report launched on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093682