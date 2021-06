Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warns that the onset of winter, compounded by the devastating effects of COVID-19, poses a direct threat to the health and livelihoods of Venezuelan refugees and migrants...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60c0a9a44/southern-hemisphere-winter-increases-hardship-displaced-venezuelans.html