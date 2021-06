Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

In the southern half of South America, plummeting temperatures bring additional hardships for those living on the streets, adding to the misery brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/6/60bffd754/southern-winter-spells-trouble-venezuelan-refugees-migrants.html