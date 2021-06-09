Live Blog 2021: This World Refugee Day, we are stronger together

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

UNHCR Live Blog for World Refugee Day 2021: On June 20, our live blog will highlight celebrations, ceremonies and other events taking place around the globe, marking World Refugee Day. We invite you to celebrate World Refugee Day with us, and honour the more than 80 million people who have been forced to flee war, conflicts and persecution and rebuild their lives far from home.

