Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 13:55 Hits: 4

Confirmation that Europe has just had its chilliest Spring in years is cold comfort for the planet, amid rising greenhouse gas levels which will bring negative impacts for generations to come, UN weather experts said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093592