Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:09 Hits: 1

Attacks by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province pose grave threats to Central Africa’s fragile stability, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative told the Security Council on Monday, while spotlighting crucial democratic gains that must be protected.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093522