Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s recent move to formalize access to banking services – including debit cards, for Afghan refugees in the country. Before...

