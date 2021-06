Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Deadly attacks by the armed group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have forced some 5,800 people to flee multiple displacement sites in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ituri Province. On 31...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/6/60b9cebd4/nearly-6000-people-flee-brutal-attacks-displacement-sites-eastern-dr-congo.html