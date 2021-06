Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

Refugees and locals are coming together to provide affordable, green energy to their communities in Ethiopia's Somali region.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/6/60b8c9874/solar-cooperatives-give-refugees-locals-ethiopia-clean-energy-livelihoods.html