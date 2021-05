Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 31 May 2021

“Ghost fishing” occurs when abandoned fishing gear dumped in the ocean traps and kills fish or other underwater life, and it is causing devastation to marine environments, warns the UN food agency, FAO.

