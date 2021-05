Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 20:12 Hits: 3

With fears that one of the world’s most active volcanoes could erupt again in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is warning that up to 400,000 – nearly 280,000 children – could be displaced and in need of protection or support, if the current exodus continues.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092942