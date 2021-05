Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

Extracting minerals, metals and other valuable raw materials from the earth, represents a “crucial juncture” between resources, ecosystems and people, all of which have an essential role to play in advancing sustainability and equity, the UN chief said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092692