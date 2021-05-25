Africa essential for sustainable development, poverty reduction and peace

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:46

Africa’s rich, diverse cultural and natural heritage, is important for sustainable development, poverty reduction, and “building and maintaining peace”, the UN chief said on Tuesday, marking the international day celebrating the continent. “This year’s Africa Day highlights arts, culture and heritage as levers for building the Africa we want”, Secretary-General António Guterres said in his commemorative message.

