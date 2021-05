Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 18:00 Hits: 0

Republicans and Democrats continue to differ over the factors they see as important for being “truly American.”

The post In both parties, fewer now say being Christian or being born in U.S. is important to being ‘truly American’ appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=in-both-parties-fewer-now-say-being-christian-or-being-born-in-u-s-is-important-to-being-truly-american